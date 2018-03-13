Market Overview

Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE)

Globe Newswire  
March 13, 2018 6:58pm   Comments
NEW YORK, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stull, Stull & Brody today announces that a complaint has been filed and it has commenced an investigation of DTE Energy Co. ("DTE" or the "Company") (NYSE:DTE) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you hold DTE stock and you have questions about your legal rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Michael Klein, Esq. at Stull, Stull & Brody by e-mail at DTE@ssbny.com, by calling toll-free 1-212-687-7230 x147, by fax to 1-212-490-2022, or by writing to Stull, Stull & Brody, 6 East 45th Street, New York, NY 10017. You can also visit our website at www.ssbny.com.

You may retain Stull, Stull & Brody, or other counsel of your choice, to represent you. Stull, Stull & Brody has litigated many class actions for violations of securities laws in federal courts over the past 40 years and has obtained court approval of substantial settlements on numerous occasions. Stull, Stull & Brody maintains offices in New York and Beverly Hills.

Attorney Advertising. Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

