Immuron Announces A$5.1M Private Placement to U.S. Fund

Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC) (NASDAQ:IMRN), an Australian microbiome biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce today that it has finalized a private placement capital raising with a large U.S. institutional investment fund.



Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as exclusive joint placement agents for the offering.

The terms of the private placement will raise Immuron approximately A$5.1 million (before costs of the offer) for the issuance of 13,162,744 new ASX shares at A$0.39 per share, plus three new free-attaching options for every 5 new shares issued resulting in 7,897,647 new options being issued exercisable at A$0.468 per option, expiring 5 years from the date of issue. The placement is expected to complete on March 15, 2018, subject to customary conditions.

Immuron expects this capital raise to secure the future funding needs of Immuron's other ongoing clinical programs, support marketing initiatives surrounding the Company's flagship product Travelan, which has already experienced significant sales growth through the first half of financial year 2018, and provide ongoing working capital for the Company.

Immuron's CEO Dr. Jerry Kanellos commented:

"Immuron has received a number of recent offers for financial support following the release of the Company's positive top-line results of its IMM-124E Phase II Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) clinical study.

We're very pleased that we have been able to partner with this large US institutional investor for this raising and for them to take such a significant position in our Company brings stability and validation to the Company's share register."

ABOUT IMMURON:

Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC) (NASDAQ:IMRN), is an Australian microbiome biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases.. Immuron has a unique and safe technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The Company currently markets and sells Travelan® for the prevention of Travelers' Diarrhea and its lead clinical candidate, IMM-124E, is in Phase II clinical trials for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis (SAH) and Pediatric Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). Immuron's second clinical stage asset, IMM-529, is targeting Clostridium difficile Infections (CDI). These products together with the Company's other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases currently under development, will meet a large unmet need in the global immunotherapy market.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com

