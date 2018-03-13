Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers' Board of Directors

HORSHAM, Pa., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (www.tollbrothers.com), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the election of Dr. Wendell E. Pritchett to its Board of Directors.



Wendell Pritchett is Provost of the University of Pennsylvania, a position he has held since July 2017. Since 2014, he has been the Presidential Professor of Law and Education at the University of Pennsylvania. From 2014 to 2015, he served as Interim Dean of the University of Pennsylvania School of Law. A professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Law from 2001 to 2009, Dr. Pritchett also served as Chancellor of Rutgers University-Camden from 2009 to 2014.

Dr. Pritchett has also had a distinguished career outside of academia. In 2018, he was appointed Chairman of the Nominating Panel of the Philadelphia School Board by Philadelphia Mayor James Kenney. In 2008, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Policy for Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, who also appointed him to the School Reform Commission, where he served from 2011 to 2014. Dr. Pritchett served as Chair of the Redevelopment Authority of Philadelphia and as President of the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation from 2008 to 2011. Dr. Pritchett is a member of the board of directors of WHYY and the Stoneleigh Foundation.

Dr. Pritchett earned his Ph.D. in history from Penn in 1997, a J.D. from Yale Law School in 1991 and a B.A. in political science from Brown University in 1986.

Douglas C. Yearley, Toll Brothers' president and chief executive officer, stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Wendell Pritchett to the Toll Brothers Board of Directors. He brings to the Board tremendous leadership skills, expertise in real estate and housing law, and experience as a policymaker, political advisor, and in the governance of significant nonprofit organizations. His breadth of knowledge across multiple disciplines and his wide range of leadership experiences will prove invaluable as we strive to grow the Company and position it for success for the future."

Robert I. Toll, executive chairman, stated: "We are very pleased that Wendell Pritchett will be joining the Toll Brothers Board of Directors. He has a record of tremendous accomplishment and an outstanding reputation both nationally and in our own backyard of Philadelphia. As we embark on the next fifty years of Toll Brothers' journey, we look forward to Wendell Pritchett's guidance and valuable insights."

