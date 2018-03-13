CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Intercept to Present at Upcoming Conference

NEW YORK, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) please note that the conference date should be March 20, not March 19 as previously stated. The corrected release follows.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced management will be participating in the following investor conference:



Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 20, 2018 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast information for this event will be available on the Investors page of Intercept's website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. Archived webcasts will be available on Intercept's website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and biliary atresia. Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept now has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada.

