Antares Pharma Provides Update Regarding the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

EWING, N.J., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) (the Company) today announced that due to the blizzard conditions and lack of travel options present in the greater Boston area, the Company will be unable to attend the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.



This morning, Antares executives provided a Company update and reviewed fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results via webcast and conference call. A copy of the press release can be found on the Antares Pharma website at www.antarespharma.com, under the "For Investors" section. A telephone replay of today's conference call is available until 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 12, 2018, and can be accessed by dialing 1-888-203-1112 (US) or 1-719-457-0820 (International) and entering passcode 6501930. Callers can also access the slide presentation on the "For Investors" section of the Company's website under "Presentations."

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma focuses on self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products. The Company's product, OTREXUP® (methotrexate) injection for subcutaneous use, is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis, children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis and adults with severe recalcitrant psoriasis. The Company's product Sumatriptan Injection USP, is approved in the U.S. for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache and is distributed by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (Teva). Antares Pharma is also developing an investigational new drug, XYOSTED™, for the treatment of testosterone deficiency (hypogonadism). The Company filed a New Drug Application for XYOSTED™ and received a Complete Response Letter. The Company's technology platforms include VIBEX® disposable auto injectors and disposable multi-use pen injectors. Antares Pharma has license, development and supply agreements with Teva that include VIBEX® epinephrine, exenatide multi-dose pen, and teriparatide multi-dose pen. The Company also provides AMAG Pharmaceuticals with a subcutaneous QuickShot® auto injector for administering Makena® (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection). For more information, visit www.antarespharma.com .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the timing of the commercial launch of the Makena subcutaneous auto injector product in the U.S. and future market acceptance and revenue from the same ; the outcome of the Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for XYOSTED, the Company's ability to resolve the deficiencies identified by the FDA in the Complete Response Letter for XYOSTED, the timeframe associated with such resolution and whether any such response will be accepted by the FDA, FDA approval of the Company's NDA for XYOSTED and future market acceptance and revenue for XYOSTED; successful completion of the transaction with Ferring International Center, S.A. and satisfaction of the various conditions in the Ferring asset purchase agreement and payment of the full purchase price; Teva's expectations about timing and approval of the VIBEX® epinephrine pen ANDA by the FDA and potential product launch of the same, the therapeutic equivalence rating thereof, and any future revenue from the same; FDA action with respect to Teva's Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA") for the Teriparatide multi-dose pen and the timing and approval, if any, by the FDA of the same; FDA action with respect to Teva's ANDA for the Exenatide pen and the timing and approval, if any, by the FDA of the same; Teva's ability to successfully commercialize VIBEX® Sumatriptan Injection USP and the amount of revenue from the same; continued growth of prescriptions and sales of OTREXUP®; the timing and results of research projects, clinical trials, and product candidates in development; actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies with the respect to the Company's products or product candidates of its partners; continued growth in product, development, licensing and royalty revenue; the Company's ability to obtain financial and other resources for its research, development, clinical, and commercial activities and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, and involve predictions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements or prospects to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or prospects expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''may'', ''will'', ''should'', ''would'', ''expect'', ''intend'', ''plan'', ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''estimate'', ''predict'', ''potential'', ''seem'', ''seek'', ''future'', ''continue'', or ''appear'' or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements is contained in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in the Company's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Jack Howarth

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

609-359-3016

jhowarth@antarespharma.com