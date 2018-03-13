AVGL Partnership Creates Premier Collegiate eSports Event

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Video Game League (AVGL) is partnering with Beachcon and Thunder Gaming to develop the largest gaming festival dedicated to collegiate esports in the US. The event will host April Anarchy, AVGL's national collegiate esports championship, alongside Beachcon's student gaming festival, attracting 2,000 esports fans.



April Anarchy represents the culmination of ten weeks of online leagues among 200 teams for multiple game titles. The championship event will feature the top two collegiate teams in the nation from CS:GO and Dota 2, competing for $20,000 in scholarship prizing and the title of national champion. AVGL's production staff and broadcast talent will be producing the livestream on Twitch.tv/AVGL for the event.

Complementing the April Anarchy competition, Beachcon will feature BYOC LAN tournaments, Youth Esports of America's college and high school carnival, artist alley, a cosplay contest, professional esports team meet and greets, and many more activities for fans.

April Anarchy + Beachcon will take place April 14-15 at Thunder Gaming in Long Beach, California. Thunder Gaming is the newly launched gaming division of Thunder Studios, the largest independent production facility on the West coast, including a 16,000 square foot esports arena and live broadcast stage. Thunder Gaming is partnered with GG Media, the official media partner of the event.



Other AVGL partners who are supporting April Anarchy include RESPAWN, HyperX, ZOWIE, Twitch, Player 2 Studios, and Catalyst Marketing Group.

For more information:

Natalie Clayton: natalie@avgleague.com

Event Details and Tickets: April Anarchy + Beachcon Tickets

About American Video Game League:

The American Video Game League (AVGL) is the leading college esports organization in North America. The AVGL provides high quality competition, content, and community support to over 1,600 college teams and millions of fans across 300 hours of competition during the year.

About Beachcon:

Started in 2005 as a LAN dedicated to dorm residents of California State University Long Beach, Beachcon is a community-run convention dedicated to showcasing the latest of the video gaming industry in Long Beach, California.

About Thunder Gaming:

Thunder Gaming is the gaming division of Thunder Studios, the largest independent production facility on the West coast totaling more than 150,000 square feet of production space, including a 16,000 square foot esports arena and live broadcast. Thunder Gaming is partnered with GG Media Network to develop, produce, and promote original programming in the gaming category.

About GG Media Network

GG Media Network is an eSports production company that seeks to redefine how news and information about eSports and gaming are covered and shared. Unlike any other company, GG Media Network seeks to provide the tools and resources for gamers, fans and enthusiasts to connect and interact with the games they love and the content that feeds their passion. Based in Southern California, in 2017, GG Media Network acquired American Leisure Holdings Inc. (OTC:AMLH). To learn more about GG Media Network visit our website: www.GGMediaNetwork.com. Get to know us, Like GG Media Network on Facebook: @GGMediaNetwork and follow us on Twitter: @GGMediaNetwork and @MrCBishop.

SAFE HARBOR:

Statements about the Company's future expectations, and all other statements in this press release that are not s historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends to make its forward-looking statements within the safe harbors created thereby. Statements in this press release about the Company's plans for the business in 2018, including planned media offerings, contracts and relationships with media partners, projections for market growth and the Company's ability to participate in such growth, customer appeal for its product offerings and successfully completing audits and public reporting requirements, are all forward-looking statements. You may also identify forward looking statements by use of the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the volatility of the Company's common stock, which can result in substantial dilution through shares issued in the Company's 3(a)(10) transaction announced today, the Company's brief operating history, the inherently speculative nature of future business plans and projections, the susceptibility of media enterprises to changing trends and tastes, the challenge of successfully creating new media content and realizing planned media productions, challenge of completing audits and reports following a "reverse merger" with an unrelated company, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein.