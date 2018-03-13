Melinta Therapeutics Cancels Presentation at The Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference Due to Inclement Weather

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), a commercial-stage company developing and commercializing novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections, announced today that it has cancelled its presentation at the Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference scheduled for Wednesday, March 14, 2018 in Boston, due to the severe weather that has been forecast for the region. Company President and CEO Dan Wechsler had been scheduled to speak.



Melinta will post the presentation material to the Events & Presentations section of its Investors webpage at http://ir.melinta.com/events.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. is the largest pure-play antibiotics company, dedicated to saving lives threatened by the global public health crisis of bacterial infections through the development and commercialization of novel antibiotics that provide new and better therapeutic solutions. Its four marketed products include Baxdela™ (delafloxacin), Vabomere™ (meropenem and vaborbactam), Orbactiv® (oritavancin), and Minocin® (minocycline) for Injection. It also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical-stage products representing many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Together, this portfolio provides Melinta with the unique ability to provide providers and patients with a range of solutions that can meet the tremendous need for novel antibiotics treating serious infections. Visit www.melinta.com for more information.

For More Information:

Media Inquiries:

Amra Maynard

(917) 302-2702

Amra.maynard@inventivhealth.com

Investor Inquiries:

Lisa DeFrancesco

(847) 681-3217

ldefrancesco@melinta.com

Raj Mistry

(312) 801-2051

rmistry@melinta.com