Ocwen Participating in Two New York City Events to Help Homeowners

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), a leading financial services holding company, will join Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City, Inc., (NHSNYC) and Brooklyn Neighborhood Services for two upcoming borrower outreach events for New York families who are having trouble making their mortgage payments.



Homeowners who attend the events will meet one-on-one with Ocwen Home Retention Agents and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved counseling agencies to discuss their unique situations and to receive information about potential options to lower their mortgage payments. The events will be held:

Thursday, March 15, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, at the TWU Counseling Center, located at 2475 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, New York. For more information call 929-268-3790 ext. 1010.

Friday, March 16, from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time, at 1012 Gates Avenue, 1st Floor, Brooklyn, New York. For more information call 718-919-2100.

Ocwen has participated in more than 10 borrower outreach events in New York since the beginning of 2016 and has met face-to-face with more than 500 Ocwen customers to discuss loan modification options.

"Ocwen is committed to bringing solutions to its customers and stability to communities and that starts with helping homeowners one by one," said Jill Showell, Senior Vice President of Government and Community Relations. "While the housing crisis is largely behind us, many families still need help. We are proud to be working with Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City, Inc., and Brooklyn Neighborhood Services to reach homeowners in New York who could benefit from assistance with their mortgage."

"NHSNYC recognizes that many families have made significant sacrifices to be homeowners in New York City, but now need additional support to keep their home," said Susan M. Ifill, Chief Executive Officer for Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City, Inc. "We are excited to collaborate with Ocwen in providing clients with one-on-one counseling services to assist in preserving homeownership."

Homeowners interested in attending the events can learn more by viewing the event flyer here or by visiting OcwenCares.com.

Ocwen currently services more than 69,500 loans in New York. Since January 1, 2008, Ocwen has provided more than 53,300 loan modifications to New York borrowers and forgiven nearly $2.37 billion in debt. Nationwide, Ocwen has granted approximately 765,200 loan modifications and provided billions of dollars in debt forgiveness.

