Dart Appraisal Announces Acquisition of Valuation Management Group

TROY, Mich., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dart Appraisal, a nationwide appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that it has acquired Valuation Management Group (VMG), a national AMC based near Atlanta. This acquisition further cements Dart Appraisal's position as a leader in the AMC marketplace.



"Acquiring VMG allows us to continue to bolster the quality service our clients expect from Dart Appraisal," said Michael Dresden, President of Dart Appraisal. "We'll be able to offer more products, further expand our already strong appraiser panel, and provide more support by adding dozens of talented employees to our first-rate team."

"Over the past 25 years, all of our growth has come organically, but we decided a couple of years ago that we would like to augment that growth through acquisition as well," Dresden added. "VMG checked all of the ‘boxes' that we were targeting – they have a solid reputation, a great client base, motivated and professional employees, and expanded services to add to our portfolio."



VMG was established as an AMC in 2006; the firm is led by Vicky Thompson. The majority of the team at VMG are joining Dart Appraisal, and will maintain an office location in the Atlanta area. The acquisition immediately enhances Dart's already strong footprint in the Southeast, specifically in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama. On top of residential appraisal services, VMG also offers commercial appraisals which Dart will now be able to provide to its customers.



"VMG's experience with commercial appraisals is a great value-add for us," said Dresden. "We're excited to be able to offer commercial valuations to our lender clients, and being able to tap into the commercial expertise at VMG will be really beneficial for our company and our customers."



"We are extremely excited to join with our friends at Dart Appraisal," said Thompson. "The combined company enables us to better serve our clients as part of a larger organization. We have known Dart's President for years, and we believe that the combined companies will benefit our clients and employees. The culture at VMG has always been to give exceptional service to our clients and to take good care of our employees and appraisers, and Dart shares that philosophy. For our current clients, I believe it will be business as usual!"



"With 25 years under our belt, Dart Appraisal has always been a leader in the valuation industry," said Darton Case, Dart Appraisal's CEO. "We are proud about all we've accomplished so far, and are excited about the growth and innovation to come."

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Dart Appraisal.com is an independently-owned, nationwide Appraisal Management Company (AMC) founded in 1993. For 25 years, the company has built a reputation of superior customer service combined with innovative technology to deliver accurate and timely residential and commercial appraisals. Thousands of orders are tracked in real time using a proprietary order management platform designed and maintained by Dart Appraisal. With a singular focus on appraisal management, Dart Appraisal has developed a direct relationship with both appraisers and clients. The company manages a nationwide appraiser panel that requires appraisers to meet stringent quality standards to ensure local competence and reliable appraisals. www.dartappraisal.com.