Teligent, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday March 20, 2018

BUENA, N.J., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), a New Jersey based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference. The Conference is taking place March 20-21, 2018 at the Westin Grand Central, New York, NY.



Jason Grenfell-Gardner, President and CEO and Damian Finio, Chief Financial Officer of Teligent, Inc. will present on Tuesday March 20th at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast and will be accessible online on the investors section of the Company's website at http://www.teligent.com. A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Teligent, Inc.

Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market. Learn more on our website www.teligent.com.

