Dyadic International to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday March 27, 2018

JUPITER, Fla., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. ("Dyadic") (OTCQX:DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 expression system to help speed up the development and production of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales, announced today that it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017 after the market close on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 and that it will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss those results.



In order to participate in the live session, please use the following dial-in numbers five to ten minutes prior to the start time:

Calling from the United States or Canada: 888-437-9445

Calling from other countries: + 719-325- 4857

Confirmation Code: 5790217

A replay of the conference call will be available on Dyadic's website (www.dyadic.com) within 24 hours after the live event.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical gene expression platform based on the fungus Myceliophthora thermophila, nicknamed C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large-scale manufacture of low cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Additionally, the Company has entered into a proof of concept research project to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an important active moiety for a third party. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of using these technologies in the development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. In particular, as the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic vaccines and drugs to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and potentially with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers and, hopefully, improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.

Please visit Dyadic's website at www.dyadic.com for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic's plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

Dyadic trades on the OTCQX tier of the OTC marketplace. Investors can find real-time quotes, market information and financial reports for Dyadic in the Company's annual and quarterly reports which are filed with the OTC markets. Please visit the OTC markets website at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DYAI/quote.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Dyadic's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Dyadic expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, any changes in expectations or any change in events. Factors that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) general economic, political and market conditions; (2) our ability to carry out and implement our biopharmaceutical research and business plans and strategic initiatives; (3) Dyadic's ability to retain and attract employees, consultants, directors and advisors; (4) our ability to implement and successfully carry out Dyadic's and third parties research and development efforts; (5) our ability to obtain new license and research agreements; (6) our ability to maintain our existing access to, and/or expand access to third party contract research organizations in order to carry out our research projects for ourselves and third parties; (7) competitive pressures and reliance on key third-party and related party research organizations, customers and collaborators; and (8) other factors discussed in Dyadic's publicly available filings, including information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our December 31, 2016, Annual Report filed with OTC Markets on March 24, 2017. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us.

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc.

Ping Rawson

Director of Financial Reporting

Phone: 561-743-8333

Email prawson@dyadic.com