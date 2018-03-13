EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. – AAP

NEW YORK, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) from November 14, 2016 through August 15, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Advance Auto investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the Advance Auto class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1283.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.



NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.



According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) integration issues surrounding Advance Auto's Carquest acquisition resulted in systemic inefficiencies and cannibalization of sales; (2) increased competition was negatively impacting sales; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Advance Auto's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 9, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1283.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.



Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

zhalper@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com