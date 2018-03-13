Lightbridge CEO to Appear on Varney & Co. on Fox Business to Discuss the Company's Advanced Nuclear Fuel and the Growing Importance of Nuclear Power

RESTON, Va., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR), a nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that Seth Grae, CEO of Lightbridge will appear as a guest on Varney & Co on Fox Business this morning to discuss the Company's advanced metallic nuclear fuel technology. The fuel is designed to operate approximately 1000° C cooler than standard fuel and enhance reactor safety, improve nuclear power plants economics through increased power output and longer fuel cycles, improve proliferation resistance of spent fuel so bombs can't be manufactured from nuclear waste, and reduce the amount of waste per unit of electricity generated.



Mr. Grae plans to discuss recent steps by the White House and Department of Energy designed to support nuclear power and next generation nuclear fuels, as well as the role Lightbridge seeks to play in helping to strengthen America's competitive position in the global nuclear power industry.

The interview is expected to occur at approximately 11:30 AM Eastern, and can be viewed online at http://www.foxbusiness.com/ and a replay will be available after the interview at: http://www.foxbusiness.com/shows/varney-co.html.

Varney & Co. is a daily morning news/talk program hosted by British-American economic and political commentator Stuart Varney on Fox Business on weekdays 9 AM - 12 PM ET. The show includes market coverage, current events coverage, and interviews and commentary with Wall Street experts.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is a nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company develops proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. In January 2018, Lightbridge and Framatome, Inc. formed a 50-50 joint venture, Enfission, LLC, to develop, license, manufacture, and sell nuclear fuel assemblies based on Lightbridge-designed metallic fuel technology and other advanced nuclear fuel intellectual property. Enfission has the exclusive rights to this technology and is responsible for the development of manufacturing processes and fuel assembly designs for pressurized water reactors (PWRs), boiling water reactors (BWRs), water-cooled small modular reactors, and water-cooled research reactors developed around this intellectual property. PWRs and BWRs constitute the most widely used reactor types in the world. Four large electric utilities that generate about half the nuclear power in the US already advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. In addition to distributions from Enfission based on the parties' ownership interest in the joint venture, Lightbridge anticipates receiving future licensing revenues in connection with sales by Enfission of nuclear fuel incorporating its intellectual property. Lightbridge also provides comprehensive advisory services for established and emerging nuclear programs based on a philosophy of transparency, non-proliferation, safety and operational excellence. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel. +1 855-379-9900

ir@ltbridge.com