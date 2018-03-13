Shire Applies to Cease to be a Reporting Issuer in Canada

Dublin, Ireland - 13 March 2018 - Shire plc ((LSE: SHP, NASDAQ:SHPG) ("Shire" or the "Company") announces that it has applied to the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), as principal regulator, for an order (the "Requested Order") that the Company may cease to be a reporting issuer in Québec and British Columbia, the jurisdictions in Canada in which it is currently a reporting issuer.

If the Requested Order is made by the AMF, the Company will cease being a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction in Canada. As a result, the Company will no longer be required to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents in Canada pursuant to Canadian securities laws.

If the Requested Order is obtained, Shire will continue to file all financial statements and other continuous disclosure materials required to be filed by it in accordance with the applicable laws of the United States and the rules of the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Canadian resident security holders will continue to have access to all financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents required to be filed publicly by the Company on the SEC as required by the applicable laws of the Unites States. All such continuous disclosure documents of the Company are publicly available to all Company security holders on the Company's website at www.shire.com.

The Company's security holders resident in Canada will continue to receive copies of the continuous disclosure documents that are required to be delivered to security holders in the United States, in the same manner and at the same time as are required under the applicable securities laws of the United States and the rules of the SEC.

