Houston Communications Adds SkyBitz Transportation Solutions to Its Networking and Communications Offerings

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyBitz, a leader in commercial IoT telematics, and Houston Communications, Inc. (HCI), a communications, networking, and technology solutions dealer, today announce a partnership to bring advanced fleet management solutions to transportation sector companies. HCI's offerings include SkyBitz software solutions and services for operational oversight, vehicle and asset tracking, and powerful data analytics.



SkyBitz products and services allow fleet managers to ensure drivers maintain company standards. The GPS products and software integration protect businesses by accounting for related expenses, safety procedures, and compliance with the law, while giving fleets real-time data to streamline operations and find budget savings.

"We look forward to helping fleets deliver top-tier service with less overhead through our partnership with Houston Communications," says Henry Popplewell, President, SkyBitz. "HCI's commitment to this business is evident and SkyBitz is proud to contribute its fleet management and logistics solutions to the HCI roster."

Thorough research proved SkyBitz to be a top-performing brand, and the company's solutions passed a strict vetting process. "Our customers have high standards, which means we have to have even higher standards," says Keir Johnson, President, HCI. "SkyBitz checked all the boxes, and we're excited to offer this solution to solve our customer's problems."

With SkyBitz technology, fleets across service sectors can monitor temperature, fuel purchases, route conditions, routes taken, speed, maintenance, and driver behavior through an app on a mobile device.

Starting March 13th, access SkyBitz products through the the HCI website.

About SkyBitz

SkyBitz, Telular's flagship brand for IoT Telematics solutions, is a leader in commercial telematics solutions across multiple vertical industry sectors, providing real-time information on the location and status of assets. More than a thousand enterprises rely on SkyBitz technology to achieve total asset visibility, improved security, lower operating and capital expenses, and enhanced customer service. SkyBitz delivers its solution via a secure web-based application and requires no software downloads. For additional information, visit www.skybitz.com.

About Houston Communications, Inc.

Houston Communications, Inc. has been providing technological network solutions to businesses since 1978. While the technology may have changed over time, HCI continues to build communication platforms that help businesses thrive. HCI is located in Sugar Land, Texas — proudly serving the Houston area and beyond. For additional information, visit www.houstoncommunications.com.

