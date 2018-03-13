Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams

ORLANDO, Fla., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, today presented Microsoft with the 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect award for Microsoft Teams with Intelligent Communications, a cloud-based team collaboration and communications solution built on Office 365. Each year, the Best of Enterprise Connect award is presented to a company making significant technological advancements within the enterprise communications and collaboration industry. Enterprise Connect Program Coordinator, Michelle Burbick, presented Microsoft with the award during a morning ceremony.



"We'd like to offer our congratulations to Microsoft on its 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect win for Teams, which our judges feel has the potential to transform the way organizations collaborate and communicate within the workplace," said Michelle Burbick, Program Coordinator, Enterprise Connect. "We're particularly interested in seeing how Microsoft Teams' implementation of artificial intelligence in Office 365 will impact enterprise communications, and we are happy to have Microsoft showcase this innovation on the Expo floor."

Enterprise Connect's expert judging panel reviewed nearly 40 submissions to select six finalists, then held briefings with each company to determine a winner. Judges rated participants' products based on factors including technology advancement, scope/reach, relevancy for large/midmarket enterprises, pricing, and overall business impact. Judges selected Microsoft Teams for its infusion of artificial intelligence into team collaboration workflows and delivery of command capabilities and analytics through the Cortana virtual assistant, endpoint deployment strategy, and its potential enterprise reach.

Microsoft will be displaying its latest solutions at Booth 507 at Enterprise Connect, taking place March 12-15, 2018, at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Fla.

"We are elated to accept this award this year reflecting our advances in intelligent communications with Microsoft Teams," said Lori Wright, General Manager, Microsoft Teams and Skype. "We are grateful to all the customers and partners who have made this possible."

Best of Enterprise Connect judges selected a total of six finalists prior to naming Microsoft this year's winner. The other finalists are:

Cisco: The Cisco Spark Room 70 video conference and collaboration room system features voice-activated controls and face detection, as well as delivers intelligence on meeting room use.

Oracle: Live Experience Cloud enables enterprises to create context-driven customer engagements across Web and mobile, leveraging communications capabilities such as annotations, screen share, HD video, and HD voice.

Live Experience Cloud enables enterprises to create context-driven customer engagements across Web and mobile, leveraging communications capabilities such as annotations, screen share, HD video, and HD voice. Plantronics: The self-adjusting Habitat Soundscaping system uses physical and digital nature scenes, natural sound, and intelligent software to reduce speech distractions in open office environments.

Polycom: The Pano conference room solution allows meeting participants to share up to four simultaneous content streams, including video and annotation capabilities, over wireless connections and via touch control.

TTEC: Humanify Digital Worker Factory offers customizable omnichannel-ready intelligent virtual assistants for customer engagement.

These companies and more can be found on the Enterprise Connect Expo floor, showcasing the latest innovations for the enterprise communications and collaboration ecosystem. For a full list of this year's exhibitors, please visit: exhibitors.enterpriseconnect.com/

