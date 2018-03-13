Surge Holdings Inc. Announces New CFO

Las Vegas, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:SURG) a company whose subsidiaries operate in various sectors including Blockchain Fintech Software, Telecommunications, Social Media Marketing and Cryptocurrency Mining; announced today the appointment of Brian Speck as Chief Financial Officer.

"As the Company grows and diversifies, we saw the need to enhance our finance capability with a highly-qualified and experienced Chief Financial Officer," stated Brian Cox, CEO of Surge Holdings Inc. "We are excited to have Brian on board and look forward to the contributions he will make while managing our financial growth." added Cox.

Brian M. Speck received his Master of Science in Accounting from Kean University. His work experience includes eleven years in public accounting including a stint as audit supervisor in his firm's Accounting and Tax practice division.

For more information, go to surgeholdings.com and subscribe to the Instant News Alerts in addition to real-time Company information and market updates, news, blogs, investor relations materials, and more.

Follow us on twitter @surgeholdings, like us on Facebook @surgeholdingsinc.

ABOUT SURGE HOLDINGS, INC.

Surge Holdings, Inc. is a fully reporting, publicly traded company whose subsidiaries operate in various sectors including Blockchain Fintech Software, Telecommunications, Social Media Marketing and Cryptocurrency Asset Mining.

FORWARD LOOKING STATMENTS

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Omnivance Advisors, Inc. Daniel Wong Dan@omnivanceadvisors.com 858-381-5740