Genocea Appoints Narinder Singh as SVP Pharmaceutical Sciences & Manufacturing

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing neoantigen cancer vaccines, today announced the appointment of Narinder Singh as senior vice president of pharmaceutical sciences and manufacturing. Mr. Singh will be responsible for overseeing Genocea's manufacturing strategy including for GEN-009, the company's personal neoantigen cancer vaccine candidate.



"I'm delighted to welcome Narinder to the team here at Genocea at such an exciting time for the company as we advance GEN-009 into the clinic," said Chip Clark, president and chief executive officer of Genocea. "Narinder's experience in managing complex supply chains and leading high-performing teams will be invaluable as we seek to achieve our vision to cure cancer with next-generation vaccines."

Mr. Singh has more than 20 years of experience in process development, scale-up, technical operations and manufacturing supply chain of biopharmaceuticals. Prior to joining Genocea, Mr. Singh was Vice President of Drug Product Development and Manufacturing at Momenta Pharmaceuticals where he built an integrated drug product group to support Momenta's expanding portfolio of biosimilars and novel biologics pipeline. Prior to Momenta, Mr. Singh was at Amgen where he played a key role in development of Amgen's biologics-based pipeline and commercial drug products with a strong focus on process development, commercialization, manufacturing, and new technology development. Mr. Singh holds a B.Tech/M.Tech in Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, an M.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Houston, and an M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Equity Awards

In connection with the hiring of Mr. Singh, effective March 12, 2018, Genocea granted Mr. Singh options to purchase 200,000 shares of Genocea's common stock as a component of Mr. Singh's employment compensation. The stock option to purchase 200,000 shares of Genocea's common stock was granted as an inducement material to his acceptance of employment with Genocea in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The options have an exercise price of $1.21 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Genocea 's common stock on March 12, 2018. One-fourth of the shares underlying the grant will vest on the one year anniversary of the date of hire and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying the grant will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the grant will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the date of hire, in each case, subject to Mr Singh's continued employment with Genocea on such vesting dates.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

Genocea is harnessing the power of T cell immunity to develop life-changing vaccines and immunotherapies. While traditional immunotherapy discovery methods have largely used predictive methods to propose T cell targets, or antigens, Genocea has developed ATLAS™, its proprietary technology platform, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Genocea is using ATLAS in immuno-oncology applications to develop neoantigen cancer vaccines, while also exploring partnership opportunities for general cancer vaccines and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr Virus. Genocea is exploring strategic alternatives for GEN-003, its Phase 3-ready immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of genital herpes. For more information, please visit www.genocea.com.

