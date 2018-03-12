Atomera to Showcase its Technology at EDTM 2018

LOS GATOS, Calif., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced it will be exhibiting and presenting at the upcoming IEEE Electron Devices Technology and Manufacturing Conference (EDTM) 2018, March 13-16 in Kobe, Japan. The company will be showcasing its Mears Silicon Technology (MST®) a patented, quantum-engineered material that enhances transistors to deliver significantly better performance in today's electronics.



As semiconductor scaling challenges continue to grow, the industry's collaborative efforts to overcome them must increase. The presentation will detail Atomera's architectural and material innovations that includes oxygen-inserted layers in silicon.

Title: Suppressing Oxidation-Enhanced Diffusion of Boron via Buried Epitaxial Oxygen-Inserted Layers in Silicon Date: March 15, 2018 Time: 2:30pm Location: Ariston Hotel Kobe/The Kobe Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Atomera's Mears Silicon Technology (MST) is currently being evaluated by foundries and integrated device manufacturers. To schedule a meeting please contact: customer@atomera.com

MST Technology Details

Mears Silicon Technology is a patented, quantum-engineered material which is able to enhance transistors to deliver significantly better performance in today's electronics. That means consumer electronics, such as mobile phones can have longer battery life, IOT devices can be made smaller, and cloud computing will become even more powerful.

Manufacturers can address their yield, power and performance challenges at a fraction of the cost of alternative approaches. Atomera breathes new life into semiconductor fabs by providing up to a full node of performance benefits to existing fab processes enabling significantly better performance in today's electronics. Atomera's patented material technology enables more efficient and better controlled current flow, leading to dramatic improvements in device performance and power efficiency.

EDTM 2018

As semiconductor technology scaling challenges continues to grow, so should the industries collaborative efforts to overcome them must increase. The EDTM is intended to serve as a forum for the electron devices community to collaborate on topics ranging from devices, process/tools, materials, modeling/simulation, packaging and manufacturing, to create new and innovative technologies.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Media Contact: Green Flash Media +1 949.357.0141 info@gflashmedia.com