Teligent, Inc. to Hold Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

BUENA, N.J., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, announced the Company will hold a conference call at 4:30pm ET on Thursday March 15, 2018 to discuss the 4th quarter 2017 financial results and business update.



The Company invites you to listen to the call by dialing (866) 393-8366. International participants should call (409) 350-3154. Participants should ask to be joined into the Teligent, Inc. call.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed in the Investor Relations Section of Teligent, Inc.'s website at www.teligent.com.

