SuperSonic Imagine Vows To Vigorously Defend Against Intellectual Property Lawsuit

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext:SSI) (FR0010526814), a company specialised in medical imaging using ultrasound, said today that it strongly denies allegations made in an intellectual property lawsuit brought by Verasonics, Inc. Verasonics filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington in which it alleges that Supersonic Imagine infringes three of its U.S. patents and purported trade secrets. Supersonic imagine denies the claims, and will vigorously defend itself against them. Supersonic Imagine intends to challenge the validity and legitimacy of the asserted intellectual property.



SuperSonic Imagine, through its multiple innovations in the field of medical ultrasound imaging, will continue to impact healthcare in providing outstanding clinical value to its customers in various domains thanks to its patented features.

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), Supersonic Imagine is a company that specialises in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound platform, Aixplorer®, which uses the UltraFast™ technology that can acquire images around 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology gave rise to several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave™ Elastography (SWE™), UltraFast™ Doppler technology, Angio PL.U.S – Planewave UltraSensitive™ Imaging and, more recently, TriVu. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualise and analyse the stiffness of tissue in real-time using a reliable, reproducible and non-invasive procedure. This is an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant lesions or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 publications have demonstrated the value of SWE in the care of patients with a wide range of diseases. The UltraFast Doppler combines colour flow imaging and pulsed wave Doppler into one simple test, providing physicians with the results of both simultaneously, therefore enhancing efficiency. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a higher level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved colour sensitivity and spatial resolution, while maintaining exceptional 2D image quality. SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialisation of Aixplorer® on the main markets. Since April 2014, the SuperSonic Imagine company has been listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

Contact information