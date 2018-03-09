Profound Medical to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 26, 2018 – Conference Call to Follow

TORONTO, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (TSX-V:PRN) (OTCQX:PRFMF) ("Profound" or the "Company"), the only company to offer a therapeutic platform that provides the precision of real-time MR imaging combined with the safety and accuracy of directional (inside-out) and focused (outside-in) ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results after market close on Monday, March 26, 2018.



Profound management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss business developments in the period.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results Conference Call Details:

Date: Monday, March 26, 2018 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: 1-877-407-9210 (Canada and the United States) 1-201-689-8049 (International) Replay: 1-877-481-4010 (Canada and the United States) Replay ID: 26865

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at profoundmedical.com under "Investor Presentations" in the Investor Relations section.



Management Announcement

Profound also announced today that Rashed Dewan, its Vice President of Finance, is on a medical leave of absence.

"Rashed is a core member of our team, and with the full support of our board, is taking a leave to focus on getting the treatment he needs to support his continued good health," said Arun Menawat, Profound's CEO. "We wish him a full and speedy recovery."

In connection with Mr. Dewan's medical leave, the Company has appointed its Manager of Accounting and Reporting, Matthew Sobczyk, CPA, CA, to act in the capacity of interim Vice President of Finance, effective immediately.

About Profound Medical Corp.

The Profound Medical team is committed to creating the powerful combination of real-time MR-guidance as the imaging platform and ultrasound as the energy source for delivering non-invasive ablative tools to clinicians. These key technology pillars, linked with intelligent software and robotics, have the potential to fulfill unmet needs of patients and clinicians in many anatomies and disease states, including prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, and bone metastases. Our mission is to profoundly change the standard of care by creating a tomorrow where clinicians can confidently ablate tissue with precision; a tomorrow where patients have access to safe and effective treatment options, so they can quickly return to their daily lives.

Profound Medical is commercializing a novel technology, TULSA-PRO®, which combines real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging with transurethral, robotically-driven therapeutic ultrasound and closed-loop thermal feedback control that is designed to provide precise ablation of the prostate while simultaneously protecting critical surrounding anatomy from potential side effects. TULSA-PRO® is CE marked and Profound Medical is currently conducting a pilot commercial launch of the technology in key European and other CE mark jurisdictions. The Company is also sponsoring a multicenter, prospective FDA-registered clinical trial, TACT, which, if successful, is expected to support its application to the FDA for clearance to market TULSA-PRO® in the United States.

Profound Medical is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that combines real-time MR imaging and thermometry with thermal ultrasound to enable precise and incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. Sonalleve® is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The Company is also in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve®, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy, where the technology has been shown to have clinical application.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Profound and its business which may include, but is not limited to, the expectations regarding the efficacy of Profound's technology in the treatment of prostate cancer, uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Profound. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the pharmaceutical industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although Profound has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Profound undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

