Air Lease Corporation to Present at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) ("ALC") announced today that Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman, John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Gregory B. Willis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Presentation materials utilized will be posted in advance of the presentation time to the Investors section of ALC's website at https://www.airleasecorp.com.

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

