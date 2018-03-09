CORRECTING and REPLACING – SMART Global Holdings to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, March 22, 2018

NEWARK, Calif., March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued yesterday under the same headline by SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) please note the time of the conference call has changed to 2:30pm PT/5:30pm ET. The corrected release follows:

SMART Global Holdings to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, March 22, 2018

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ("SMART" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SGH), parent company of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., today announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results and business outlook after the market closes on Thursday, March 22, 2018. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be broadcast live over the internet on the Events section of the Company's website at www.smartgh.com.



Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, March 22, 2018 Time: 2:30pm Pacific Time (PT) / 5:30pm Eastern Time (ET) Dial-in US toll free: +1-866-487-6452 Passcode: 9983539 Webcast: www.smartgh.com

A replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call as follows:

Replay: +1-855-859-2056; Passcode: 9983539; or through the Events section of the SMART website at www.smartgh.com.

About SMART Global Holdings

The SMART family of companies are global leaders in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions serving the electronics industry with standard and custom products for over 25 years. SMART delivers components, modules and solutions to a broad customer base, including OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile and industrial markets. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with custom designs, product quality, technical support, a global footprint, and the ability to provide locally manufactured memory products in multiple geographies. See www.smartgh.com, www.smartm.com, www.smarth.com or www.smartsscs.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Suzanne Schmidt

Investor Relations for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

(510) 360-8596

ir@smartm.com