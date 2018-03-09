Small Business Sought To Provide Canoe and Kayak Launch on Blackwater River

Davis, West Virginia, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Fish and Wildlife Service is taking quotes from small businesses to provide a floating canoe and kayak launch on the Blackwater River in West Virginia. The last day a business can submit a quote is March 20, 2018. For assistance meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, small businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration.

The specifications for the dock are found on the federal business opportunity solicitation. On the solicitation businesses will see that this commercial grade installation needs to contain a dock that is a one piece design, free of foam, made of polyethylene and adhere to ADA guidelines. The dock should be at least 15' x 13', with a maximum size of 20' x 20'.

This solicitation also states that businesses may submit further questions about the specifications up until March 16 to Contracting Officer Ryna Russell (ryna_russell@fws.gov). Contracting Officer Russell will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in the System for Award Management (SAM).

