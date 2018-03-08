Jeff Leddy Appointed Executive Chairman of Global Eagle Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) ("Global Eagle," the "Company" or "we"), a leading provider of media, content, connectivity and data analytics to markets across air, sea and land, today announced that effective April 1, 2018 its Board of Directors has appointed Jeff Leddy to the positions of Executive Chairman of the Company and Chairman of the Board, and has appointed Josh Marks to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Marks will also join the Company's Board of Directors upon his appointment as CEO. Mr. Leddy has been our Chief Executive Officer since February 2017 and a member of our Board since Global Eagle's business combination with Row 44 and Advanced Inflight Alliance in 2013. Mr. Marks joined the Company in 2015 and currently serves as Executive Vice President of the Company's Connectivity segment.

"We appreciate Jeff's significant impact since stepping into the CEO role a year ago, and we are excited about Global Eagle's positive momentum," commented Ed Shapiro, outgoing Chairman of the Board. "Jeff sharpened the strategic vision and direction, assembled a world-class team and improved execution throughout the organization. He built a strong foundation for organic growth and increased profitability."

In his new role as Executive Chairman, Mr. Leddy will continue to drive Global Eagle's strategic vision, focusing on our major customers and stakeholders. "I have been very impressed with Global Eagle's capabilities and am excited about our opportunity to be the leader in connectivity-enabled entertainment," added Mr. Leddy. "With our recently announced investment from Searchlight Capital, we are well positioned to execute our strategic plan and drive significant growth."

Mr. Marks is a proven leader who has broad transportation and technology experience, global perspective and demonstrated success driving operational excellence. As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Marks will be responsible for the day-to-day execution of the business. "I am looking forward to having Josh in the CEO role as we continue to execute our multi-year strategic plan. I firmly believe that Josh's passion for our industry and his leadership and entrepreneurial skillsets, as well as his track record of elevating performance, make him an exceptionally strong executive. He is the right person to lead our global team to achieve greater success for our customers, employees, and stakeholders," remarked Jeff Leddy. He continued, "The Board and I are confident this will be a seamless transition."

As the head of Global Eagle's Connectivity segment, Mr. Marks has driven significant strategic, network, integration and go-to-market improvements. Prior to joining Global Eagle, Mr. Marks was Chief Executive Officer and a co-founder of masFlight, an aviation data-analytics company that Global Eagle acquired in 2015. Prior to masFlight, Mr. Marks was an executive in airline and technology companies. He was Chief Financial Officer of an aviation maintenance firm and led the American Aviation Institute, a commercial aviation policy think-tank. He co-founded MAXjet Airways, a premium scheduled airline, where he held leadership roles in certification, finance and operations. Earlier in his career, he held executive roles at internet infrastructure and enterprise software ventures.

"Global Eagle is an industry leader in passenger entertainment, off-the-grid connectivity, connectivity-enabled television and operational analytics. We combine a strong portfolio of media and content services with a global distribution network serving air, sea and land," said Mr. Marks. He continued, "I am privileged to serve with a team that delivers unparalleled value and reliability for our customers. We have ambitious goals, and our growth and profitability improvements are just beginning. We are fortunate that Jeff will continue to actively provide his strategic guidance, technical expertise and organizational insights to the team as we move forward."

Ed Shapiro will continue to serve on our Board of Directors in the role of Lead Independent Director, and we thank him for his many years of service as Chairman of the Board.

