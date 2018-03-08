Callitas Health, Inc Receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO for Patent Application for Treatment for Male Infertility and Sub-Fertility

CINCINNATI, OH , March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callitas Health Inc. ((CSE: LILY, OTCQB:MPHMF, FWB: T3F2)), (the "Company" or "Callitas") a clinical-stage company developing innovative technologies for weight management and female health and wellness, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted notice of allowance for the Company's patent application for In Vivo Sperm Selection for Treating Male Infertility. This patent notice of allowance expands our IP portfolio and furthers the patent protected formula, and uses of, the ToConceive product, allowing it to be used to treat male infertility (or sub-fertility) caused by a reduced number of normal, functional sperm in the male partner.

The granting of this additional patent by the USPTO advances our mission to help couples trying to conceive, whether they are dealing with male or female infertility or a combination of the two. "Male infertility (or sub-fertility) does not receive the attention it should," said James Thompson, Interim President and CEO. "Statistics indicate that nearly two-thirds of all infertility challenges are linked back to the male partner, and can be heightened with a lack of lubrication from the woman."

"This patent notice of allowance helps strengthen our core intellectual property assets of the ToConceive brand and reinforces Callitas' commitment to female health and wellness," Thompson added. "Our ongoing work underscores our mission to helping couples with both female infertility and male infertility, for those trying to conceive."

Callitas plans to expand its intellectual property portfolio with additional divisional applications from this current grant, as well as, additional patents in the female fertility and sexual wellness space.

About Callitas Health

Formed in early 2015, Callitas Health Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing innovative technologies for obesity, weight management and female health & wellness. In addition to its recent acquisitions of C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat, Extrinsa and assets from 40J's LLC, the Company successfully launched ToConceive in North America as a clinically proven option for couples struggling with the inability to conceive. www.toconceive.com. Callitas Health Inc. trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "LILY" as well as on the OTCQB as "MPHMF" and FWB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) as "T3F2."

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. This news release includes forward-looking statements with respect to the regulatory approval and the commercialization of the rights to the Company's biomedical & drug technologies. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and the Company's filings to the CSE at www.cnsx.ca. Such risk factors may cause the inability of the Company to successfully commercialize any of its biomedical technologies.

Notice regarding investigational devices: CannaMint Strips, C-103 and Extrinsa are investigational drugs or devices and are not currently available outside of approved clinical trials. Claims regarding the safety and efficacy of these devices have not been evaluated by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or any other international regulatory body.

