John Marshall Law School Named Top Law School for African-American and Asian Law Students

Chicago, Illinois, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The John Marshall Law School is proud to again be recognized for its diversity. In this year's "Best Law Schools for Diversity" issue, preLaw magazine rated John Marshall the top law school in the Midwest for African-American and Asian law students based on student enrollment, faculty and student services.





"We are honored that preLaw magazine recognizes the value and significance of diverse law schools and are proud that our longstanding mission of providing access and opportunity to the law is seen as important, said Troy Riddle, John Marshall's Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and the Chief Diversity Officer.

Since 1899, John Marshall has welcomed students of color, women and immigrants. The law school graduated its first female student, Jessie Cook, in 1903; its first African-American student, James Randle, in 1904; and its first Hispanic student, William E. Rodriguez, in 1912.

John Marshall's community is made up of more than 30 student organizations that represent the diverse interests and pursuits of the student body. These organizations include the Women's Law Caucus, Asian Pacific American Law Students Association, Black Law Students Association, Latino Law Students Association, South Asian Law Students Association and Middle Eastern Law Students Association.

About The John Marshall Law School

The John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2018 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 5th, its Trial Advocacy Program 13th and its Intellectual Property Law Program 19th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity.

Attachment:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef2ed3a8-2660-4597-920e-53dc6d8dd5a2

Miller McDonald The John Marshall Law School 312.427.2737 mmcdona@jmls.edu