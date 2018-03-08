Green Plains to Present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference

OMAHA, Neb., March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) today announced that Jeff Briggs, chief operating officer and president of Green Plains Ethanol, is scheduled to present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on Monday, March 12, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time. The conference will be held at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, Calif.



The live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains' website at http://investor.gpreinc.com/events.cfm and Green Plains Partners' website at http://ir.greenplainspartners.com .

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations related to ethanol production, grain handling and storage, cattle feedlots, food ingredients, and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is the second largest consolidated owner of ethanol production facilities in the world with 17 dry mill plants, producing nearly 1.5 billion gallons of ethanol at full capacity. Green Plains owns a 62.5% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

About Green Plains Partners LP

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

Contact: Jim Stark, Vice President - Investor and Media Relations, Green Plains Inc. (402) 884-8700