The Crypto Company Announces All Litigation Against Company Dropped

MALIBU, Calif., March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crypto Company (OTC:CRCW), one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the blockchain and digital currency industry, has announced that all litigation against the company has been dropped.



CEO of The Crypto Company Mike Poutre said, "We're glad to see all litigation against us dropped, and we look forward to continuing our progressive work in the digital currency industry. We continue to work with regulators to alleviate any concerns, are proud to have the civil litigation resolved and continue to build and invest in a field that is completely revolutionizing the way we transact, share information, track data and store value."

The company had been the target of a class-action lawsuit and two derivative lawsuits following the SEC's temporary suspension of CRCW trading activity in December. All lawsuits have been voluntarily dismissed.

About The Crypto Company:

The Crypto Company is one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the digital currencies and blockchain sector. The Crypto Company offers technology and other services to the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry and manages a proprietary portfolio of digital assets. The Crypto Company is developing proprietary technology, including trading management and auditing software, tools and processes to assist traditional companies -- from start-up businesses to well-established companies -- in operating with and/or their own trading in cryptocurrencies.

