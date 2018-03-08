Mooreland Partners advises EasyPark on its majority recapitalization led by Vitruvian Partners and Verdane Capital

LONDON, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mooreland Partners (http://www.moorelandpartners.com), the leading independent investment bank providing M&A and private capital advisory services to the global technology industry, today announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to EasyPark on its majority recapitalization by Vitruvian Partners and Verdane Capital.

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, EasyPark's smartphone app provides millions of registered users with the quickest and most efficient solution to find, remotely manage and pay for parking. With over 220 employees worldwide, the company has unrivaled coverage of millions of on-street parking spaces across 700 cities in 11 European countries, complemented by over 100 commercial off-street parking contracts. EasyPark also offers digital services that enable cities to improve traffic flow and reduce urban congestion, while maximizing occupancy rates for private parking operators. These services work in harmony to create more sustainable, cost efficient and ultimately smarter cities.

Combining Vitruvian Partners' expertise as an investor in international, high growth consumer technology companies, with the stability and longevity of Verdane Capital as a re-investing partner, EasyPark is well positioned to accelerate its ongoing global expansion and service innovation for the benefit of cities and their citizens. "This is a ground breaking transaction in the digital parking space, and yet another example of how Mooreland delivers significant advisory value to European Private Equity funds working across the global technology ecosystem," said Victor Garcia, Managing Director at Mooreland Partners. "Mooreland leveraged deep domain expertise in smart mobility and digital commerce, as well as world-class transaction execution to drive a great outcome for EasyPark," added Larry Phillips, Managing Director, Mooreland Partners.

About Vitruvian Partners:

Vitruvian is an independent European private equity firm which specializes in ‘dynamic situations' - investments in companies undergoing growth and change typically driven by technology. Vitruvian helps portfolio companies scale their operations by providing an operational support system and assistance with strategic initiatives including acquisitions. Notable investments to date include global market leaders in their field such as Just Eat, FarFetch, Skyscanner, EasyPark, Snow Software, CRF Health, Trustpilot, Voxbone, Callcredit, Ebury and others. Vitruvian has a strong presence in the Nordic region with an established office in Stockholm and eight current investments across the region: Accountor, Benify, CRF Health, EasyPark, Just Eat, Snow Software, Trustpilot and Unifaun.

The €2.4bn Vitruvian Investment Partnership III ("VIP III") is among the largest pools of capital in Europe supporting innovative and higher growth companies. Vitruvian has backed 30 companies in its first two funds and has assets under management of approximately €5 billion. Vitruvian has offices in London, Munich, Stockholm, Luxembourg and San Francisco. More information can be found at: www.vitruvianpartners.com.

About Verdane Capital:

Verdane funds provide flexible growth capital to fast growing software, consumer internet, energy or high-technology industry businesses. The funds are distinctive in that they can invest either in a single company, or in portfolios of companies. Verdane funds have €900m under management and have invested in over 300 holdings over the past 14 years. Verdane Capital Advisors has 29 employees working out of offices in Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm. More information can be found at: www.verdanecapital.com.

ABOUT MOORELAND PARTNERS

Founded in 2002, Mooreland Partners is a leading independent M&A and private capital advisory firm serving the global technology industry with offices in London, New York, and Silicon Valley. Mooreland's team of 50+ professionals delivers industry domain and transaction expertise across all major technology sectors including enterprise software, industrial electronics, mobile, digital media, consumer, e-commerce and fintech. Learn more at www.moorelandpartners.com; read our blog .

