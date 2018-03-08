Oleg Firer, CEO of NETE Joins Advisory Board of CoinBoost and Presents at NASDAQ Market Site

NEW YORK, NY, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oleg Firer, CEO of Net Element (Nasdaq: NETE), will join the press conference today following the cocktail reception for the launch of CoinBoost, the first provider of SmartContracts that address GRP risks. Oleg will share the stage with Andreea Porcelli, CoinBoost Co-founder and CEO of Monaco Growth Forums, renowned CNBC personality Jon Najarian, and cryptocurrency pioneer Charlie Shrem.



"We're delighted to have Oleg join us for the launch of CoinBoost's breakthrough solution," said Ms. Porcelli. "He brings a distinctive perspective to the event, drawing on the innovations he is advancing at Net Element and his leadership role in a variety of businesses and organizations including Star Capital and the Eastern Caribbean Blockchain Association. Oleg is also broadly experienced in payment processing, online banking, wireless communications and wireless products. Together with pioneering panelists Jon Najarian and Charlie Shrem, Oleg will respond to questions on dominant issues in the crypto/blockchain ecosystem, including security, regulation, and partnerships trends."

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S. it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using blockchain technology solutions and Aptito, a cloud based restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions. Net Element was ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™.

For more information, please visit: www.netelement.com.

About CoinBoost

CoinBoost, the Trusted Alliance for Tokenomics™, is launching a cryptocurrency token and an accompanying suite of services designed to enhance liquidity and facilitate connections between ICOs and the investment community. The CoinBoost token breaks new ground by providing Governance Rights and Privileges (GRP) for CoinBoost purchasers through the creation of SmartContracts. While SmartContracts have been a part of the cryptocurrency infrastructure since the launch of the ERC20 protocols associated with Ethereum tokens, CoinBoost is the first entity to provide SmartContracts that address GRP issues.

For more information, please visit: https://thecoinboost.io.





