FPT Industrial powers Fabio Buzzi to the diesel powerboat GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS(TM) title

London, March 8, 2018

FPT Industrial, the powertrain brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), is now part of speed record history. Fabio Buzzi, multiple powerboat racing world-champion and CEO of FB Design, has set the fastest speed on water using a diesel engine developed by FPT Industrial and a hull engineered by FB Design. The record, certified by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, was broken on Wednesday March 7th on Lake Como, Italy seeing the three-point hull reaching a speed of 277.5 Km/h, some 25.5km/h more than the previous record.

Working together on the new engine, FPT Industrial and FB Design converted FPT Industrial's Cursor 16 liter engine, generally used in agriculture applications, into a marine engine capable of generating more than 1,700 hp.

FPT Industrial's mission has always been to promote innovation in the field of racing in the pursuit of solutions and results that can be subsequently applied to mass production engines.

