MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition

Will highlight its technology for military, aerospace and defense applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Achronix Semiconductor Corporation , a leader in field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based hardware accelerator devices and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) intellectual property (IP),

WHAT: Will exhibit its complete portfolio of FPGA and eFPGA offerings for military, aerospace and defense applications at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition in Booth #219

WHEN: Tuesday, March 13, from noon until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, March 14, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

WHERE: Hyatt Regency Hotel, Miami, Fla.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix is a privately held, fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California. The company developed its FPGA technology which is the basis of the Speedster22i FPGAs and Speedcore eFPGA technology. All Achronix FPGA products are supported by its ACE design tools that include integrated support for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Synplify Pro.

The company has sales offices and representatives in the United States, Europe, and China, and has a research and design office in Bangalore, India.

