US Military Defense Contract Orders Push Adama Technologies Revenue toward New Monthly Record

LAS VEGAS, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE--Adama Technologies Corp. (OTC:ADAC) announced today that they are on pace to set a new monthly sales record having already received over One Hundred Twenty Thousand dollars in the month of March in revenue from US Military Defense Contracts. This revenue stems from a freshly completed order of links that are used in the landing gear components of the F16 and F15 fighter jets. The company is anticipating another Ninety Thousand Dollars from the balance of this same contract later this month



[Photo showing links manufactured by Alpine Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adama Technologies Corp. (ADAC). The Links are a critical component within the landing gear assembly and are used to raise and lower the landing gear of the F15 and F16 fighter jets. These links were shipped to fulfill a current defense contract with the US Military. Adama has shown strong revenue growth primarily because of the growth in their military defense contracts.]





Harold Tanner, President of Adama Technologies, stated, "These revenue figures are extremely exciting, but these numbers only represent one of our six government defense contracts currently in production and we have three additional commercial contracts in production as well. As we continue to ship these orders, our revenues are going to continue to climb."

Adama's contracts are manufactured in Richmond, Utah in a 10,000 square foot facility complete with an inhouse engineering team. Mr. Tanner continued, "We are very proud to carry the label, "Made in the USA". Alpine Industries has been in business for 50 years and we have been a company that values our customers and manufactures the very best parts for each contract and client we work with. Adama is currently experiencing a season of unprecedented growth, but we have not lost our acclaimed attention-to-detail that allows us to make every job a success."



The Company has continued to be focused on growing its current revenue streams within Alpine Industries, a government defense contractor, as well creating new revenue streams through the development of the Company's new, online retail outlet, CRYX, and also utilizing the Company's technology platforms to create additional verticals and revenue centers for the Company.

About Adama Technologies Military Defense Operations

Adama Technologies completed the acquisition of Alpine Industries in November of 2016. Alpine Industries is a precision machining and aerospace manufacturing company. Since its inception in 1974, Alpine has manufactured several hundred aerospace landing gear components and other spare parts. Alpine continues to work as a US government contractor and currently holds over 15 US Military contracts with the majority of them with the US Air Force. Presently, Alpine manufactures such items as M1 Mine Clearing Blades, hypo-chlorination units, tow bridles, 60 ton jacks for the C5A, AIM-9 missile body trainers, numerous bolts and screws, drag links for the F-16 fighter planes, and many other landing gear parts. In addition to the US military, Alpine also manufactures parts for several private companies including parts for drilling components used in oil and water wells, roller-coasters, motorcycles, zip line parts, crash pads, and drilling carts.



