Oviedo Injury and Wellness Center, Will Be Participating in Taste of Oviedo Event

OVIEDO, Fla., March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local chiropractor in Oviedo, FL, Dr. Martin Ressler, likes to show support and reach out to the community in unique ways. After recently being involved with Oviedo's first-ever Bark and Brew, Dr. Ressler will be participating in the highly-anticipated Taste of Oviedo. Since the doctor knows that some people may not be familiar with non-surgical options that can help them recover from auto accident injuries or alleviate chronic pain, he often engages in providing chair massage and education on wellness and chiropractic care at local events such as the Taste of Oviedo.

This year's Taste of Oviedo will be held on Saturday, March 10 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the west parking lot of the Oviedo Mall, which is located at 1700 Oviedo Marketplace Boulevard. The yearly celebration features local food, live music, craft beers, entertainment and a Kids' Taste. Scheduled entertainment includes music from School of Rock Oviedo, Brooke Klonel, The Stumblers, Josie Pantoja, Barley Wine Band, Emily Oberson, Alexis Shroll, David Mander, 13th Floor, 17-70 Band, and Madison Wilkinson.

Another popular event is the Oviedo Preservation Project's Citrus & Celery Celebration. It features samples from a four-course meal in which each dish celebrates one of the two crops that made Oviedo what it is today, citrus and celery. This year's cooking style challenge is Italy. Parking and admission to the Taste of Oviedo are free. Over 40,000 guests are expected to attend.

"The entire team at Oviedo Injury and Wellness Center loves being part of the Taste of Oviedo," commented Dr. Ressler. "We usually see people in our office when they need our services to eliminate pain, promote healing and help them recover faster from injuries. It is wonderful seeing them out enjoying everything Oviedo has to offer, and also having an opportunity to spread the word about the many wonderful benefits of chiropractic care."

The compassionate team of board-certified professionals at Oviedo Injury and Wellness Center provides pain relief and accident rehabilitation for a wide variety of patients from Oviedo and the surrounding communities. The Center uses evidence-based chiropractic technologies such as massage therapy, physical therapy, decompression therapy, hydrotherapy, cryotherapy, moist heat therapy, electrical muscle stimulation, and mechanical traction to provide relief from auto accident injuries, sports injuries and chronic pain.

