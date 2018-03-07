LOGiQ Appoints Steve Mantle as Interim Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. ("LOGiQ", or the "Company") (TSX:LGQ) announces that Steve Mantle will be appointed interim Chief Executive Officer of LOGiQ, with effect from March 29, 2018. Mr. Mantle is a recognized industry veteran who joined the Company in December 2016 when Integra Investment Management was acquired. He was head of LOGiQ Global Partners which works with investment managers from around the world to provide comprehensive investment management solutions to pension plans, foundations, endowments, insurance companies, family offices, and other institutional clients in Canada. Mr. Mantle previously served as President and COO at Integra Investment Management Corporation, as President of First Trust Portfolios Canada, as Senior Vice President of Product at TD Waterhouse and as Senior Vice President at RBC Global Asset Management.



Mr. Mantle will succeed outgoing LOGiQ President & Chief Executive Officer, Joe Canavan, who has chosen not to stand for reelection to the board. Mr. Canavan oversaw the successful sale and transition of the retail funds business to Purpose Asset Management. "I feel confident that the timing is right given our upcoming AGM and Mr. Mantle's business now represents the majority of the revenue of the firm."

In addition to his appointment as interim Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mantle has been nominated for election to LOGiQ's board of directors at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting on March 29, 2018.

About LOGiQ

LOGiQ (logiqasset.com) provides investment management services to institutional investors through segregated managed accounts and pooled funds, and has an institutional global advisory sales platform providing pension funds, charities and endowment clients with access to leading institutional money managers from around the world. LOGiQ had assets under management or advisement and institutional advisory sales-related fee earning arrangements that are not managed or advised, totaling over $3.4 billion as at December 31, 2017.

