Zafgen to Present at Cowen 38th Annual Health Care Conference
BOSTON, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary knowledge of MetAP2 systems biology to develop novel therapies for patients affected by a range of metabolic diseases, announced today that Jeffrey Hatfield, Chief Executive Officer of Zafgen, Inc. will present a company overview at the Cowen 38th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website (www.zafgen.com) for 90 days following the conclusion of the live event.
About Zafgen
Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary knowledge of MetAP2 systems biology to develop novel therapies for patients affected by a range of complex metabolic diseases. Zafgen has pioneered the study of MetAP2 inhibitors in both common and rare metabolic disorders, and its current disease areas of focus are type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a MetAP2 inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development with unique properties that maximize impact on metabolic parameters relevant to the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders. In 2018, Zafgen plans to file an investigational new drug (IND) application with the U.S. FDA and initiate Phase 1 clinical trials for ZGN-1258, its new molecule for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome and potential other rare and serious forms of obesity. Learn more at www.zafgen.com.
