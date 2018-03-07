SafetyChain Software Launches Program Analytics Providing Improved Visibility into Food Quality and Safety Program Compliance

San Rafael, CA, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafetyChain Software, the leading provider of food quality management solutions, has announced the release of Program Analytics, an expansion of the SafetyChain platform. Program Analytics provides food companies with a powerful tool for monitoring regulatory (USDA, FDA FSMA), and non-regulatory (GFSI) programs, tracking compliance trends against operational and quality KPIs, and easily sharing program data with key stakeholders, auditors, and inspectors. SafetyChain transforms program compliance data, records, and documents into real-time business intelligence to improve adherence to programs, track performance against program goals, continuously improve operations, and ensure audit readiness. Program Analytics extends the value of SafetyChain with the following capabilities:

SafetyChain Program Analytics provides companies with enhanced insight into regulatory and GFSI program performance.





Link collected data to any customer, regulatory, or GFSI-recognized certification program such as SQF, BRC, Global Gap, Primus, IFS, and FSSC 22000

Track program documents, forms, and records in a centralized repository against GFSI codes provisioned within the system

Filter, drill down and view records, forms, and documents by program elements

Monitor operational performance against key program metrics to increase throughput and track continuous improvement

The addition of Program Analytics furthers the capabilities of SafetyChain's powerful food quality management software to help customers leverage the operational data they collect every day. Customers can demonstrate audit compliance by showing the relationship between individual records and program elements and can identify program compliance exceptions and track corrective actions in real time. In addition to published programs such as GFSI standards, customers are driving value through internal programs such as Six Sigma and OEE.

"The ability to directly correlate plant floor and facility data to program performance in real time adds a new level of value to our powerful food quality management system." commented Roger Woehl, SafetyChain's Chief Technology Officer. "Our addition of Program Analytics enables our customers to monitor and trend the operational data that directly impacts their bottom line."

About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain is a Quality Management System (QMS) that helps food and beverage companies improve productivity, profitability, and compliance with a flexible, user-friendly software platform that captures, manages, and analyzes real-time operations data. Learn more at https://safetychain.com



