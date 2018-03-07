RANE and Debevoise & Plimpton to Host Risk Management Roundtable on Economic Espionage

NEW YORK, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP today announced that the 2018 RANE Risk Management Roundtable on Economic Espionage will take place on March 14, 2018, in New York City.



The summit will explore the risks associated with economic espionage from multiple perspectives and provide pragmatic steps companies can take to prevent or mitigate these risks and protect their valuable IP.

The agenda will include a keynote presentation by Adam Segal, the Ira A. Lipman Chair in Emerging Technologies and National Security and Director of the Digital and Cyberspace Policy Program at the Council on Foreign Relations, and a keynote interview with Bill Priestap, Head of the Counterintelligence Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation

The sessions will focus on understanding this environment, with a focus on pragmatic ways that organizations can prepare for, mitigate, and respond to these risks. Topics to be addressed include:

Espionage actors, tactics, and targets

Governance issues surrounding corporate espionage

Law enforcement perspective on threats to corporate IP

Developing a corporate counter-intelligence program

"Threats to companies' IP and other sensitive information have exploded in recent years and come both from insiders and state-sponsored hackers, sometimes in combination," said Luke Dembosky, Co-Chair of Debevoise's global Cybersecurity and Data Privacy practice and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security. "We will address what companies should be doing to address the range of technical, legal, governance and other practical challenges presented by these threats."

Details on the full agenda and speakers can be found on the RANE website at

https://ranenetwork.com/debevoise-2018summit-economic-espionage/.

"Corporate intellectual property is under attack from a number of threats, including traditional covert actions and newer cyber hacks," said Steve Roycroft, CEO of RANE. "In addition to the financial, operational, and reputational risk to companies, these actions can also pose a threat to our economic and national security, making this event both timely and critical."

Continuing Legal Education credits for this program will be provided. Attendance is by invitation only – please email events@ranenetwork.com for registration information.

