Dr. Alain Polynice of the Williams Center Plastic Surgery Specialists Hosts a Weekend Liposuction Seminar in Albany, NY

ALBANY, N.Y., March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board-certified plastic surgeon and body contouring specialist Dr. Alain Polynice is hosting a seminar on March 14, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. to educate patients about his Weekend Liposuction in Albany, NY, as well as how the procedure compares to other fat reduction methods, such as CoolSculpting®.



Liposuction is a surgical procedure in which localized pockets of diet- and exercise-resistant fat are physically removed to leave sculpted, slimmer contours behind. Sometimes referred to as liposculpting, or simply lipo, it continues to rank among the most frequently performed cosmetic surgeries in the United States.

The particular techniques employed in the Weekend Liposuction procedure has significant advantages over the traditional one, such as:

The use of local anesthesia : General anesthesia, while necessary for certain types of procedures, is associated with a longer and more challenging recovery, sore throat, and nausea post-op. Local anesthesia only numbs specific areas of the body while allowing a patient to stay awake. If some patients are anxious, mild sedation may also be used.

: General anesthesia, while necessary for certain types of procedures, is associated with a longer and more challenging recovery, sore throat, and nausea post-op. Local anesthesia only numbs specific areas of the body while allowing a patient to stay awake. If some patients are anxious, mild sedation may also be used. Affordability : Because Weekend Liposuction is typically performed in office, some associated operating room or administrative costs may not be incurred.

: Because Weekend Liposuction is typically performed in office, some associated operating room or administrative costs may not be incurred. Reduced discomfort and downtime: Local anesthesia, combined with precise surgical techniques and the use of the finest possible cannulas (sometimes measuring less than 2 mm). Patients are often able to leave within an hour after the procedure. The term "Weekend" Liposuction itself stems from the fact that it is often performed on a Thursday or Friday, and patients are usually well enough to return to work by the following Monday.

During the seminar, Dr. Polynice will provide more details about Weekend Liposuction – including who might make a good candidate for it. While the seminar is free to attend, RSVP is required. To confirm your attendance, contact us online or call our Albany location at the number below.

