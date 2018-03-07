Sompo International Announces New Loss Control Leadership

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Mr. Victor Sordillo, Senior Vice President, Loss Control has assumed a new role as loss control leader for all of Sompo International Insurance. Mr. Sordillo joined Sompo International in January 2017 as Loss Control Leader for Sompo Global Risk Solutions (GRS), a platform targeting middle market and large accounts within select global industry verticals. In that role, he significantly broadened the scope of strategic risk management services offered to GRS clients and he will now further evolve these services to support the Sompo International insurance platform globally. Mr. Sordillo, located in New York, reports to Mr. Jack Kuhn, CEO of Global Insurance.



At the same time, Sompo International is pleased to announce that Ms. Christine Sullivan has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Loss Control Leader, Sompo Global Risk Solutions. Working with GRS loss control, underwriting and claims staff, she will continue to enhance the company's loss control capabilities for GRS's target industries, which currently include real estate, hospitality, financial institutions and professional services, as well as Japanese Interest Accounts business. Ms. Sullivan reports to Mr. Ionel Rizea, Chief Business Development and Operations Officer of Sompo Global Risk Solutions and to Mr. Sordillo.

Mr. Jack Kuhn, commented, "Proactive and tailored risk management services are highly valued by our clients, as we not only offer our insureds financial protection but we also work closely with them to reduce loss experience and identify ways to improve and differentiate their business operations. Both Vic and Christine are recognized leaders in risk management best practices across a range of industries. Working collaboratively with our dedicated underwriters and claims specialists, Vic and Christine will lead the delivery of our proprietary next generation of loss control consultation, Risk A/TSM, which relies on behavioral based analysis to assist our clients to better manage their risk exposures, and continue to expand our loss control team's capabilities to deliver industry leading services across our entire insurance portfolio."

Mr. Sordillo has more than 30 years of experience in risk management roles at QBE and the Chubb Group, responsible for property and casualty strategy, overseeing large-loss investigations and claims reviews, and directing global safety and security engineering services. Mr. Sordillo holds a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from Tufts University and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts and is a Certified Safety Professional and a registered Professional Engineer, specializing in fire protection and structures.

Ms. Sullivan joined Sompo International from Lockton Companies where she advanced through a number of loss control roles over a twenty year career at the company, most recently as Senior Vice President, Risk Control Services. Prior to Lockton, she worked for five years in Chubb Group's Loss Control department. Ms. Sullivan has a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Factors Engineering from Tufts University and is currently Vice President of Finance for the American Society of Safety Engineers. She is a Certified Safety Professional and an Associate in Risk Management.

