3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend

NEW YORK, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) (NASDAQ:VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 59 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2018, to Verizon shareowners of record at the close of business on April 10, 2018.

Verizon has approximately 4.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made nearly $9.5 billion in cash dividend payments in 2017.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) (NASDAQ:VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches about one billion people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

