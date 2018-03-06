Red Mountain Scientific Named 3rd in LaunchNo.CO's Pitch Competition

Fort Collins, CO, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Mountain Scientific participated in the recent LaunchNo.CO's PitchNo.CO pitch competition and finished in third place. LaunchNo.CO is a nonprofit dedicated to advancing and supporting entrepreneurship and small business in Northern Colorado. The event was held in conjunction with Fort Collins Startup Week.

Red Mountain Scientific is a Client Company of Innosphere, Colorado's leading non-profit technology incubator accelerating the success of high-impact science, engineering and technology startups and scaleups. Innosphere's incubation program focuses on ensuring companies are investor-ready, connecting entrepreneurs with experienced advisors, making introductions to corporate partners, and exit planning. Once accepted into the program, companies receive ongoing support to ensure they're getting the know-how to raise the right kind of capital and all the resources to grow.









Red Mountain Scientific's pitch highlighted their application of the science of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to solve hard problems in the high infrastructure sector. They aim to revolutionize wind energy and telecommunications asset management by bringing to market a drone-enabled, AI solution for autonomous infrastructure inspection.

Competing companies pitched to at least three different panels of expert investors and judges, who provided feedback and professional advice on their pitch and growth plans at LaunchNo.CO's partner location, Spaces. Those advancing to the semifinal and final rounds had the opportunity to pitch in front of CEOs from companies such as TechStars, Boomtown and UpRamp. Participants competed for a $10,000 grand prize and numerous other prize packages.

There were four finalists for the competition: Vortic, ItyDity, Fair Fiber, and Red Mountain Scientific. Vortic won the $10,000 grand prize, and all finalists are to receive concierge help from Colorado State University's ASCEND program. This personal concierge service from the CSU staff connects organizations to the entire CSU community and all of its available resources.

"PitchNo.Co brought together a fantastic group of Colorado companies and it was a pleasure to collaborate and learn from such a talented team of leaders who are setting the standard for business insight and innovation," said Mike Moses, President and CEO of Red Mountain Scientific. "My thanks to LaunchNo.CO for their great support of entrepreneurship and economic growth in Fort Collins and throughout Northern Colorado."

Jana Sanchez, executive director of LaunchNo.CO, said pitch competitions like these will help grow Northern Colorado's entrepreneurship community. All 12 of the pitching startups will work with LaunchNo.CO for the next six months, taking the advice of the 29 judges from the two-day competition and implementing this feedback to make changes to their businesses. This was the first time the contest was held and Sanchez said she plans to do it again. The new nonprofit's eventual goal is to work with startups to make significant improvements in their businesses, as they will with these 12 companies.

Red Mountain Scientific is a current client company of Innosphere, Colorado's leading technology incubator accelerating the success of high-impact science, engineering and technology startup and scaleup companies. "Mike Moses is the type of CEO you want leading a high-growth company," said Mike Freeman, Innosphere CEO. "He's a passionate and dedicated business professional and the company's propriety AI software is what the industry needs to effectively analyze data to manage wind turbine or cell tower assets."

About Red Mountain Scientific:

Red Mountain Scientific is revolutionizing the cell tower inspection, wind turbine inspection, and radio tower inspection industries through the use of drone technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Fort Collins, Colorado company arose from the desire to apply emerging, cutting-edge science to solve business and technological challenges in infrastructure and asset management.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d768631c-f04f-4eb3-ab16-67d43bb33e40

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcf75001-19c7-4dee-83c4-af17a0cb8fec

Mike Moses Red Mountain Scientific (214) 704-6651 mike.moses@redmountainscientific.com