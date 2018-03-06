Transcepta To Present Procure-to-Pay Session at Alliance 2018

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcepta, the leading platform for cloud-based supply chain connectivity, dynamic discounting, and other procure-to-pay solutions, announced today it will be exhibiting and presenting at the upcoming Alliance 2018 conference in Salt Lake City.



Transcepta will join colleges and universities from around the globe as a Sponsor at Alliance 2018, the annual Higher Education user group (HEUG) conference of Oracle application users. The conference takes place in Salt Lake City from March 25 to 28.

A number of major universities, including several top California universities, use Transcepta to automate their procure-to-pay and e-invoicing processes.

Transcepta will be exhibiting in booth #1140 and will be presenting a session titled: Procure to Pay Success for Higher Education on March 27 at 2:45pm in room 355B.

About Transcepta

Transcepta is a platform that connects Procurement and Accounts Payable professionals with their suppliers, enabling everyone to achieve greater profitability. Every day, thousands of companies access the Transcepta Network to improve e-invoicing and procure-to-pay processes, drive financial value across the supply chain, and communicate dynamically. Since 2005, the world's most respected companies have chosen Transcepta. Transcepta is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA. For more information, visit Transcepta.com

