Element Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Dividends

TORONTO, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) ("Element") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the following quarterly dividends on Element's preferred shares for the quarterly period up to but excluding March 31, 2018. The dividends will be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2018, as follows:

Amounts in $CAD

Series TSX Ticker Amount Record Date Payment Date Series A EFN.PR.A $ 0.412500 Mar. 16, 2018 Mar. 29, 2018 Series C EFN.PR.C $ 0.406250 Mar. 16, 2018 Mar. 29, 2018 Series E EFN.PR.E $ 0.400000 Mar. 16, 2018 Mar. 29, 2018 Series G EFN.PR.G $ 0.406250 Mar. 16, 2018 Mar. 29, 2018 Series I EFN.PR.I $ 0.359375 Mar. 16, 2018 Apr. 2, 2018

These dividends are designated to be eligible dividends for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX:EFN) is a leading global fleet management company, providing world-class management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. Element's suite of fleet management services spans the total fleet lifecycle, from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing – helping customers to optimize performance, improve productivity, and lower total cost of ownership. For more information, visit http://www.elementfleet.com.

Investor Contact:

Zev Korman

(416) 646-5421

zkorman@elementcorp.com