Reminder - Product Tanker & Crude Oil Tanker Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives

NEW YORK, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading publicly listed and private product tanker and crude oil tanker shipping companies will discuss the trends, developments and outlook of the global energy, commodities and shipping markets. This panel discussion will take place at Capital Link's 12th Annual International Shipping & Offshore Forum which will be held at the Metropolitan Club in New York City on Monday, March 12, 2018.



The Forum is organized in partnership with Citi and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

PRODUCT TANKER SECTOR PANEL

Moderator:

Mr. Amit Mehrotra, US Transportation & Shipping – Deutsche Bank

Panelists:

Mr. Anthony Gurnee, Founder and CEO – Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)

Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO & CFO - Capital Product Partners LP (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Mr. Ola Helgesson, Group CFO - Concordia Maritime (STO:CCOR-B)

Mr. Jason P. Klopfer, Managing Director - Navig8 Americas

Mr. Valentios (Eddie) Valentis, President/CEO - Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)

Mr. Christian Søgaard-Christensen, CFO - TORM A/S (NASDAQ:TRMD)

CRUDE OIL TANKER SECTOR PANEL

Moderator:

Mr. Christian Wetherbee, Director - Airfreight, Surface & Shipping Research - Citi Research



Panelists:

Ms. Lois Zabrocky, CEO - International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Mr. Ted Petrone, Vice Chairman - Navios Corporation (NYSE:NNA)

Mr. Robert Burke, Partner & CEO - Ridgebury Tankers

Mr. Christian Waldegrave, Head of Research - Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)

Dr. Nikos P. Tsakos, CEO - Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP), Chairman - INTERTANKO

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Forum provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies' annual results. In addition, it discusses topics of critical relevance to the industry such as restructuring and consolidation, the various channels and methods of raising capital as well as the impact of new technologies and trading routes.

1x1 Meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies will be available upon request for qualified investors.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

"INTERTANKO – Challenges Ahead & Industry Response - A view from the Chairman" - Dr. Nikos P. Tsakos, Chairman – INTERTANKO; CEO - Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

2018 CAPITAL LINK SHIPPING LEADERSHIP AWARD

Honoring Mr. Peter Evensen, Former President & CEO - Teekay Corporation

