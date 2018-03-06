Margaret Trudeau and Marcos Lopez among speakers at upcoming industry conference

CALGARY, Alberta, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Western Regional Canadian Pension and Benefits Institute (CPBI) conference will take place April 11 to 13, 2018 at the Rimrock Hotel in Banff. Attendees will enjoy an impressive speaker line-up including Margaret Trudeau discussing her battles with depression and mental health and Marcos Lopez, the CEO of Solium discussing how technology is changing how we do things today and how we will be doing things tomorrow.



The conference is a combined effort between the Edmonton and Calgary CPBI Chapters, and will offer delegates a range of opportunities to hear from innovative industry experts on various workplace, pension, benefits and investment topics.

"We're excited to present a high quality conference experience for delegates," said Kristin Smith and Sharon Vogrinetz, Conference Co-Chairs. In addition to Margaret Trudeau, other keynote speakers include the award winning Michael Kerr who will be speaking on how to create a more inspiring workplace, Bee Caillou Shadeck, one of the most sought after Aboriginal awareness educators in Alberta and Jaqui Parchment, a Senior Partner for Mercer Canada discussing diversity in the workplace. In addition to these engaging keynotes, over 15 other speakers will be delivering conference sessions highly anticipated to answer how people, technology, and compliance are changing the face of the pension and benefits industry.

Anyone who would like to attend the conference can register online by visiting www.cpbi-icra.ca.

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Pension & Benefits Institute is a national, not-for-profit organization that specializes in providing members and non-members alike with industry-related educational sessions across Canada in the pensions, employee benefits and investment sectors.

Media contact: Name Krista Frayn Number 587-435-2724 Email albertasouth@cpbi-icra.ca