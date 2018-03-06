Former Head of GTM Research Joins Energy Impact Partners to Lead Research and Strategy Team

NEW YORK, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Impact Partners (EIP) today welcomed Shayle Kann, the former head of GTM Research, as its new Senior Vice President of Research and Strategy. In this role, Mr. Kann will work with EIP's strategic partners, portfolio companies and investment team to produce market intelligence that will support strategic development, identify portfolio opportunities and strengthen investment decisions.



Shayle Kann has joined Energy Impact Partners as Senior VP of Research and Strategy





"EIP operates at the nexus of the energy transition by investing in innovative technologies and services that will reshape electricity, while partnering with the utilities that will adopt and integrate them," said Kann. "I can think of no better place to quench my thirst to understand what lies around the corner in energy. I am thrilled at the opportunity to leverage this unique position to generate and apply insights and analysis to benefit the entire EIP ecosystem."

"EIP's collaborative strategic investing approach works best when we deliver timely, actionable insights to our partners, portfolio companies and investment teams," said Hans Kobler, CEO and Managing Partner at EIP. "Shayle's deep industry experience and skills will be tremendous assets to bring this approach to the next level. We're excited to have him on the team."

Mr. Kann is a renowned expert on the transformation of the power sector and has extensive experience developing insightful, engaging research and strategy enterprises. Most recently, he built and led GTM Research, the market intelligence arm of Greentech Media (GTM). At GTM, Mr. Kann led a team of analysts and consultants tracking and forecasting the evolution of the electricity sector, with particular focus on solar power, energy storage and grid-edge technologies. Mr. Kann oversaw this business during and beyond GTM's successful 2016 acquisition by Verisk Analytics.

Prior to GTM, Mr. Kann was a U.S. Fulbright Scholar in Australia and held positions at Conservation Services Group (acquired by ClearResult) and the California Public Utilities Commission. He has spoken at conferences around the world, testified before Congress, been widely published in industry and academic publications, and cited as an expert in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Economist, and Bloomberg. Mr. Kann will be working out of EIP's recently opened San Francisco offices.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners is a private equity firm that strategically invests in innovative technologies, services, and products throughout the electricity supply chain from generation to consumption. Through close collaboration with its investor base, EIP seeks to bring the best companies, buying power and vision in the industry to bear on the emerging energy landscape. EIP's utility partners include Southern Company, National Grid, Xcel Energy, Ameren, Great Plains Energy, Fortis Inc., AGL, Avista, MGE Energy Inc., TEPCO, PTT Public Company Limited, OGE Energy Corp., TransCanada, and Alliant Energy. For more information, visit www.energyimpactpartners.com.

Contact info:

Eugene Hunt

Trevi Communications for Energy Impact Partners

gene@trevicomm.com

(978) 750-0333 x.101



Energy Impact Partners, LLC

contact@energyimpactpartners.com

(212) 899-9700

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/771767f5-d992-46b0-9c06-9f00ce1d8191