FEDERAL COURT JURY FINDS IN FAVOR OF XYMOGEN

March 2, 2018 – XYMOGEN, Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical foods and dietary supplements, announced today that is has prevailed in a lawsuit with Thorne Research. On February 20, 2018, after a six-day trial, a jury in the United States District Court for the District of Utah ruled for XYMOGEN. The jury found that XYMOGEN's proprietary and highly-absorbed CoQMax product was actually invented by a chemist from XYMOGEN's manufacturer thereby invalidating Thorne's patent on their product.
"I am extremely pleased that the jury saw fit to discredit Thorne's claims and invalidate their patent", said Brian Blackburn, XYMOGEN's Founder and CEO. "Claiming a patent on an invention by a third-party misleads the public, and I hope the jury's verdict will deter others from similar practices."
