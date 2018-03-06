Market Overview

FEDERAL COURT JURY FINDS IN FAVOR OF XYMOGEN

Globe Newswire  
March 06, 2018 10:59am   Comments
Orlando, Fla, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

March 2, 2018 – XYMOGEN, Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical foods and dietary supplements, announced today that is has prevailed in a lawsuit with Thorne Research.  On February 20, 2018, after a six-day trial, a jury in the United States District Court for the District of Utah ruled for XYMOGEN.  The jury found that XYMOGEN's proprietary and highly-absorbed CoQMax product was actually invented by a chemist from XYMOGEN's manufacturer thereby invalidating Thorne's patent on their product. 

0_int_XYMOGEN-Logo-Main002.jpg



 

"I am extremely pleased that the jury saw fit to discredit Thorne's claims and invalidate their patent", said Brian Blackburn, XYMOGEN's Founder and CEO. "Claiming a patent on an invention by a third-party misleads the public, and I hope the jury's verdict will deter others from similar practices."

 

About XYMOGEN:

To learn more about XYMOGEN, a family-owned, health sciences company, and its formulas, distribution, and community involvement, visit XYMOGEN.com, email pr@xymogen.com, or call 800-647-6100. XYMOPrint, a full-service digital printer and design studio, XYMOGEN LOGISTICS, a third-party fulfillment, warehousing, and shipping provider; and PharmaceutiX Medical Foods are all subsidiaries of XYMOGEN.

6900 Kingesporte Parkway

Orlando, Fl

Tel: 800-647-6100

info@xymogen.com

 

Meghan Blackburn
XYMOGEN
800-647-6100, Ext. 8875
Meghan.Blackburn@Xymogen.com

